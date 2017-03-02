Tiziano Renzi has 'nothing to hide' over CONSIP

Rome

Rome, March 2 - Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, said Thursday that he has nothing to hide and was ready to be questioned by investigators in relation to a probe into alleged corruption at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP: "I never asked for money. I never took money. Never," said Tiziano Renzi, who is under investigation in the probe. "And I think that the magistrates have all the instruments to verify this. I can't wait for the truth to come out. I want to be questioned. I want them to verify everything about me. I have nothing to hide. Nothing".

