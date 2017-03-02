Tiziano Renzi has 'nothing to hide' over CONSIP

Rome
02/03/2017
Rome, March 2 - Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, said Thursday that he has nothing to hide and was ready to be questioned by investigators in relation to a probe into alleged corruption at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP: "I never asked for money. I never took money. Never," said Tiziano Renzi, who is under investigation in the probe. "And I think that the magistrates have all the instruments to verify this. I can't wait for the truth to come out. I want to be questioned. I want them to verify everything about me. I have nothing to hide. Nothing".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Ferrari contro una Focus: grave un bambino di 11 anni
di Benigno Lepera
Je suis Arturo. E vi faccio vedere come si fa
di Anna Mallamo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online