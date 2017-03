Defeat 'market-closure strategies' says Mattarella

Rome, March 2 - President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that it was necessary to combat calls for protectionism. The head of State said that economic troubles were being accompanied by "a sort of geopolitical recession" with the rise of "worn-out strategies of closing markets to international trade" and "anachronistic mercantilist visions". Talking at the Qualità Italia ceremony to recognise areas of Italian excellence, Mattarella said these tendencies risked "feeding conflicts and violence".