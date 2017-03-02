Strasbourg

Human rights court condemns Italy over domestic abuse (2)

Husband killed son, tried to kill wife

Human rights court condemns Italy over domestic abuse (2)

Strasbourg, March 2 - The European Court of Human Rights said in a ruling Thursday that Italy failed to protect a woman and her son from domestic violence that led to the child being killed and an attempt made on the woman's life. It found Italy responsible for the failure to protect the right to life and the prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment in the case of Elisaveta Talpis, a Romanian national who lives in Italy. The Court found that by failing to take prompt action on the complaint lodged by the woman, the Italian authorities "had deprived that complaint of any effect, creating a situation of impunity conducive to the recurrence of the acts of violence, which had then led to the attempted murder of Ms Talpis and the death of her son". It said that "Ms Talpis had lived with her children in a climate of violence serious enough to qualify as ill-treatment, and that the manner in which the authorities had conducted the criminal proceedings pointed to judicial passivity". It also said she had been the victim of discrimination as a woman by the authorities, "which had underestimated the violence in question and thus essentially endorsed it".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferrari contro una Focus Grave un bambino di 11 anni

Ferrari contro una Focus: grave un bambino di 11 anni

di Benigno Lepera

70enne si masturbava in strada, multato

70enne si masturbava in strada, multato

Armi, ricettazione e riciclaggio, sei arresti

Armi, ricettazione e riciclaggio, sei arresti

Preso con un kg di cocaina alla Caronte

Preso con un kg di cocaina alla Caronte

Je suis Arturo. E vi faccio vedere come si fa

Je suis Arturo. E vi faccio vedere come si fa

di Anna Mallamo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33