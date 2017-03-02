Human rights court condemns Italy over domestic abuse (2)

Strasbourg, March 2 - The European Court of Human Rights said in a ruling Thursday that Italy failed to protect a woman and her son from domestic violence that led to the child being killed and an attempt made on the woman's life. It found Italy responsible for the failure to protect the right to life and the prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment in the case of Elisaveta Talpis, a Romanian national who lives in Italy. The Court found that by failing to take prompt action on the complaint lodged by the woman, the Italian authorities "had deprived that complaint of any effect, creating a situation of impunity conducive to the recurrence of the acts of violence, which had then led to the attempted murder of Ms Talpis and the death of her son". It said that "Ms Talpis had lived with her children in a climate of violence serious enough to qualify as ill-treatment, and that the manner in which the authorities had conducted the criminal proceedings pointed to judicial passivity". It also said she had been the victim of discrimination as a woman by the authorities, "which had underestimated the violence in question and thus essentially endorsed it".