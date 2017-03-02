Unemployment steady at 11.9% in January

Rome, March 2 - Italy's unemployment rate was steady at 11.9% in January, the same as December, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said 3.097 million people were jobless in January, 2,000 more than in December and 126,000 more than in January 2016 (when the unemployment rate was 11.6%). There was also an increase of 236,000 of the number of people in employment in January with respect to the same time last year, and a fall of 461,000 in the number of people aged between 15 and 64 who are considered 'inactive' as they are not actively on the labour market.