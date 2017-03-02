Rome

Unemployment steady at 11.9% in January

Over three million jobless

Unemployment steady at 11.9% in January

Rome, March 2 - Italy's unemployment rate was steady at 11.9% in January, the same as December, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said 3.097 million people were jobless in January, 2,000 more than in December and 126,000 more than in January 2016 (when the unemployment rate was 11.6%). There was also an increase of 236,000 of the number of people in employment in January with respect to the same time last year, and a fall of 461,000 in the number of people aged between 15 and 64 who are considered 'inactive' as they are not actively on the labour market.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferrari contro una Focus Grave un bambino di 11 anni

Ferrari contro una Focus: grave un bambino di 11 anni

di Benigno Lepera

70enne si masturbava in strada, multato

70enne si masturbava in strada, multato

Armi, ricettazione e riciclaggio, sei arresti

Armi, ricettazione e riciclaggio, sei arresti

Preso con un kg di cocaina alla Caronte

Preso con un kg di cocaina alla Caronte

Je suis Arturo. E vi faccio vedere come si fa

Je suis Arturo. E vi faccio vedere come si fa

di Anna Mallamo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33