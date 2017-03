Life for Bosnian over killing of Italian volunteers

Brescia, March 2 - A Brescia court on Thursday condemned Hanefija Prjic, a Bosnian paramilitary known as Paraga, to life in prison over the killing of three Italian volunteers in 1993. Prjic gave the order to carry out the Gornji Vakuf massacre on May 29, 1993, in which volunteers Sergio Lana, Fabio Moreni and Giorgio Puletti were slain. They were part of a humanitarian convey. Two other members of the convoy, Agostino Zanotti and Cristian Penocchio, managed to flee to the woods and save themselves.