Rome

Dog found behind Leonardo's Virgin of the Rocks - expert

Vinceti says 'indictment against corruption of papacy'

Dog found behind Leonardo's Virgin of the Rocks - expert

Rome, March 2 - A top Italian art historian said Thursday that a dog with a lead has been detected behind Leonardo Da Vinci's famed Virgin of the Rocks in the Louvre. "That dog is an act of indictment by Leonardo Da Vinci against the corruption of the papacy of the age," said Silvano Vinceti, the president of the national committee for the valorization of historic heritage. Vinceti, who was at the centre of the finding of Caravaggio's bones at Porto Ercole and the remains of the model for Mona Lisa in Florence in recent years, said the discovery was made by Roberto Biggi, a researcher for the committee. The dog was detected behind vegetation in the backdrop of the masterpiece. "We achieved this result with a new work (method), via the use of a mix of the most advanced technologies and simple instruments," he explained. "A special magnifying glass enabled us to carefully examine every feature of the painting and then an advanced photoshop software enabled us to overlay, decompose and recompose it".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferrari contro una Focus Grave un bambino di 11 anni

Ferrari contro una Focus: grave un bambino di 11 anni

di Benigno Lepera

70enne si masturbava in strada, multato

70enne si masturbava in strada, multato

Armi, ricettazione e riciclaggio, sei arresti

Armi, ricettazione e riciclaggio, sei arresti

Preso con un kg di cocaina alla Caronte

Preso con un kg di cocaina alla Caronte

Je suis Arturo. E vi faccio vedere come si fa

Je suis Arturo. E vi faccio vedere come si fa

di Anna Mallamo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33