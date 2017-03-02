Rome

Soccer: Lazio take upper hand in Cup semi with derby win

Sky blues have 2-0 advantage, reports of racist boos mar victory

Rome, March 2 - Lazio took the upper hand in their Italian Cup semi-final tie against AS Roma on Wednesday with a 2-0 win the first leg. Goals in each half by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile gave Lazio, who were considered the home team at the Stadio Olimpico that both teams use, their first derby victory in almost four years. The result was a surprise as Roma were hot favourites given their scintillating recent form and Lazio have had trouble scoring from open play of late. Lazio's triumph was marred by some of their fans subjecting Roma German defender Antonio Rüdiger to racist boos. The return leg will take place on April 4. Holders Juventus beat Napoli 3-1 in the first leg of the other semi on Tuesday.

