ANAC inspected CONSIP in 2016 (3)

Rome, March 1 - Italian anti-corruption authority ANAC carried out an inspection of civil service procurement agency CONSIP in 2016 which showed problems linked to two contracts, for Facility Management FM3 and FM4, and the results were sent to Rome prosecutors, sources said Wednesday. The inspectors found that some two thirds of the two contracts were awarded to just two subjects: Romeo Gestioni Spa for around 350 million euros, and Manitalidea Spa for around 330 million. Campania businessman Alfredo Romeo was arrested early Wednesday in a probe into graft at CONSIP. Businessman Carlo Russo and ex-premier Matteo Renzi's father Tiziano "got promises of money" as monthly payments from Romeo, according to judicial papers released Wednesday. The payments were allegedly for exerting influence over CONSIP CEO Luigi Marroni, an acquaintance of the elder Renzi's, the papers said. Romeo was arrested and taken to jail early on Wednesday over the alleged corruption linked to CONSIP. Romeo has "a network of institutional connections at a very high level" which he uses "in an unscrupulous way to steer the actions of the civil service to his advantage," a judge said in the arrest warrant. Investigators also seized assets worth around 100,000 euros from a CONSIP official, Marco Gasparri, money that allegedly stems from bribes from Romeo, sources said. Carabinieri and finance police also conducted a series searches related to Italo Bocchino, a former lawmaker for the now-defunct centre-right People of Freedom Party (PdL). As well as Tiziano Renzi, Sports Minister Luca Lotti is under investigation in the probe too. Lotti said Wednesday he was "extremely relaxed" regarding the probe. CONSIP said it had nothing to hide and was offering the "utmost cooperation" to investigators, in whom it placed the "utmost confidence". photo: ANAC chief Raffaele Cantone