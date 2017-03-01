Beef up control of Naples territory - Minniti (3)

Naples
01/03/2017
Naples, March 1 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti said after chairing a public order committee meeting in Naples Wednesday that "the first problem to tackle is boosting the control of the territory, we must give a response starting in the next few hours". The meeting was called after a string of shootings in the southern Italian city, mostly in drug turf wars among the local Camorra mafia. Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris hailed the results of the "very profitable" meeting, saying that Naples authorities would soon be able to offer responses to a wave of "robberies, ambushes, shooting up shops and the wounding of the innocent".
