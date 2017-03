Gentiloni confirms will open FAO July meet

Rome, March 1 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday confirmed to FAO Secretary-General José Graziano da Silva that he will open FAO's six-day Conference on July 3, in the presence of more than 150 country representatives, ministers and heads of State, FAO said. During the meeting, Graziano da Silva reaffirmed FAO's commitment to supporting the Italian G7 presidency, above all for a farm ministers summit in Bergamo on October 14-15.