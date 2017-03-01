Mediaset heavy 2016 losses expected (2)

Milan

Milan, March 1 - Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset media group is expected to show "heavy losses" in 2016, also because of write-downs, sources said after a management-union meeting Wednesday which reportedly dismissed talk of lay-offs and transfers. Mediaset recently posted a nine-month loss of 116 million euros, mainly due to the damage caused by Vivendi's withdrawal from a deal to buy pay-TV channel Premium. Management also discussed moving flagship TG5 news programme from Rome to Milan but no final decision was taken, the sources said. Mediaset has been a major source of profits for media magnate and three-time ex-premier Berlusconi since he founded the group in the late 1970s.

