++ ANAC inspected CONSIP in 2016 ++

Rome
01/03/2017
Rome, March 1 - Italian anti-corruption authority ANAC carried out an inspection of civil service procurement agency CONSIP in 2016 which showed problems linked to two contracts, for Facility Management FM3 and FM4, and the results were sent to Rome prosecutors, sources said Wednesday. The inspectors found that some two thirds of the two contracts were awarded to just two subjects: Romeo Gestioni Spa for around 350 million euros, and Manitalidea Spa for around 330 million. Campania businessman Alfredo Romeo was arrested early Wednesday.
