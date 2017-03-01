Migrant kids bill returns to House (2)

Rome, March 1 - A bill safeguarding migrant children moved from the Senate to the House on Wednesday. The bill, which beefs up protection for migrant minors, got 170 ayes, 50 nays and eight abstentions in the upper house. The bill moved between the two houses a day after a UNICEF report said refugee and migrant children and women are routinely suffering sexual violence, exploitation, abuse and detention along the Central Mediterranean migration route from North Africa to Italy. The report was titled 'A Deadly Journey for Children: The Central Mediterranean Migrant Route'.