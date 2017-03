FCA sales outpace market again in Feb (2)

Turin, March 1 - The Italian sales of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) again outpaced the market in February, sector sources said Wednesday. The market expanded by 6.17% while FCA sales were 6.9% up, giving it a market share of 29.2%, up from 29.01%. FCA sales have been outdoing market gains for many months. They have been doing the same in America. photo: FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne