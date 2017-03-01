Renzi father, Russo 'were promised money from Romeo' (3)

Rome, March 1 - Businessman Carlo Russo and ex-premier Matteo Renzi's father Tiziano "got promises of money" as monthly payments from Alfredo Romeo, the Campanian businessman arrested in a probe into graft at civil service procurement agency CONSIP, according to judicial papers released Wednesday. The payments were allegedly for exerting influence over CONSIP CEO Luigi Marroni, an acquaintance of the elder Renzi's, the papers said. Romeo was arrested and taken to jail early on Wednesday over the alleged corruption linked to CONSIP. Romeo has "a network of institutional connections at a very high level" which he uses "in an unscrupulous way to steer the actions of the civil service to his advantage," a judge said in the arrest warrant. Investigators also seized assets worth around 100,000 euros from a CONSIP official, Marco Gasparri, money that allegedly stems from bribes from Romeo, sources said. Carabinieri and finance police also conducted a series searches related to Italo Bocchino, a former lawmaker for the now-defunct centre-right People of Freedom Party (PdL). As well as Tiziano Renzi, Sports Minister Luca Lotti is under investigation in the probe too. Lotti said Wednesday he was "extremely relaxed" regarding the probe.