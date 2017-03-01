Election law on House floor last week of March (2)

Rome

Rome, March 1 - A bill framing a new election law will hit the floor of the Lower House in the last week of March, House whips agreed on Wednesday. Italy needs a harmonised law for the House and Senate after the Constitutional Court recently struck down parts of the law for the House, after previously doing the same to the one now valid for the Senate. A general election is expected at the end of the parliamentary term in February 2018.

