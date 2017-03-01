Living will bill in House March 13 - sources (2)

Rome
01/03/2017
Rome, March 1 - The Lower House may start examining a bill on living wills next week, ANSA sources said Wednesday as whips discussed the scheduling of the assembly's work. Sources within the ruling coalition said the general debate on the bill may well start on March 13. Parliament's long failure to legislate on end-of-life issues was highlighted this week by the assisted suicides in Switzerland of a 40-year-old former DJ left blind and tetraplegic by a 2014 car crash and of a cancer-suffering pensioner from Veneto. Right-to-die activist Marco Cappato is under investigation in Milan for aiding the suicide on Monday of DJ Fabo, sources said Wednesday. The investigation was opened after former MEP Cappato reported himself to Carabinieri police on Tuesday. The Radical Party member, who risks up to 12 years in jail, has said he hopes to face a trial as he bids to "get the State to assume its responsibilities".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online