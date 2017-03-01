Living will bill in House March 13 - sources (2)

Rome, March 1 - The Lower House may start examining a bill on living wills next week, ANSA sources said Wednesday as whips discussed the scheduling of the assembly's work. Sources within the ruling coalition said the general debate on the bill may well start on March 13. Parliament's long failure to legislate on end-of-life issues was highlighted this week by the assisted suicides in Switzerland of a 40-year-old former DJ left blind and tetraplegic by a 2014 car crash and of a cancer-suffering pensioner from Veneto. Right-to-die activist Marco Cappato is under investigation in Milan for aiding the suicide on Monday of DJ Fabo, sources said Wednesday. The investigation was opened after former MEP Cappato reported himself to Carabinieri police on Tuesday. The Radical Party member, who risks up to 12 years in jail, has said he hopes to face a trial as he bids to "get the State to assume its responsibilities".