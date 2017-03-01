House gives final OK to mafia victims day (2)

Rome, March 1 - The Lower House on Wednesday gave final approval of a law to create a national day of remembrance for the victims of the mafia. It will be held annually on March 21, the first day of spring. The bill was approved with 418 votes in favour and none against. Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government has vowed to up the fight against Italy's mafias, which come from the southern regions of Sicily (Cosa Nostra), Campania (Camorra) and Calabria ('Ndrangheta) but which have spread their tentacles both nationally and internationally. photo: 1992 car bomb that killed anti-mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino, 57 days after his friend and colleague Giovanni Falcone was killed