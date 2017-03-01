Rome

House gives final OK to mafia victims day (2)

Law approved unanimously

House gives final OK to mafia victims day (2)

Rome, March 1 - The Lower House on Wednesday gave final approval of a law to create a national day of remembrance for the victims of the mafia. It will be held annually on March 21, the first day of spring. The bill was approved with 418 votes in favour and none against. Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government has vowed to up the fight against Italy's mafias, which come from the southern regions of Sicily (Cosa Nostra), Campania (Camorra) and Calabria ('Ndrangheta) but which have spread their tentacles both nationally and internationally. photo: 1992 car bomb that killed anti-mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino, 57 days after his friend and colleague Giovanni Falcone was killed

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferrari contro una Focus Grave un bambino di 11 anni

Ferrari contro una Focus: grave un bambino di 11 anni

di Benigno Lepera

Maresciallo dei carabinieri suicida, ferito il compagno

Maresciallo dei carabinieri suicida, ferito il compagno

Trovato cadavere commercialista, confessa l'amico

Trovato cadavere commercialista, confessa l'amico

VIDEO: Occidentali's Mamma, la parodia nuovo tormentone

VIDEO: Occidentali's Mamma, la parodia nuovo tormentone

70enne si masturbava in strada, multato

70enne si masturbava in strada, multato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33