Vouchers for families not firms - Poletti (3)

Rome, March 1 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti said Wednesday Italy's widely abused system of vouchers for occasional work had to be "changes so as to drastically limit their use". "I think they should be used by families for small works and not by firms, which have labour contracts," he said. The government is looking to change the voucher system to hopefully avert a union-sponsored referendum on scrapping them. Vouchers are being widely abused to pay for long-term and sometimes steady jobs instead of the occasional work they were meant to pay for. Also Wednesday, Poletti said inspectors from the ministry, the social security institute INPS and the workers' compensation authority INAIL last year found irregularities in 63% of the over 191,000 firms checked for compliance. He noted that some 186,027 irregular workers had been found, of whom 62,106 were paid entirely under the table. Over 1.1 billion in unpaid taxes were discovered. The government has launched a crackdown to make sure that companies are respecting the rules.