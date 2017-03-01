Soccer:Juve take command in Cup semi with Napoli +RPT+

Rome

Soccer:Juve take command in Cup semi with Napoli

(Fixes date of return leg to April 5) Rome, March 1 - Juventus took command of their Italian Cup semi-final against Napoli with a 3-1 win in the first leg in Turin on Tuesday, although the visitors felt hard-done-by with the refereeing. The holders had two penalties awarded to them, both converted by Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, while Napoli had their own shout for a spot-kick turned down. Spaniard Jose Callejon put Napoli ahead in the first half. Dybala levelled two minutes into the second half after being knocked down in the area by Kalidou Koulibaly. Former Napoli forward Gonzalo Higuain scored from a tight angle to put Juve in front. Napoli were miffed that they were not awarded a penalty for a trip on Raul Albiol and, when Juve took the ball straight back down the other end, their goalkeeper Pepe Reina was penalized for bringing down Juan Cuadrado, even though he got to the ball before making contact with the Colombian forward. The second leg is in Naples on April 5.

