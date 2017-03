ENI see 3% annual output rise 2017-2020

Rome, March 1 - Fuels group ENI on Wednesday said it saw an annual output rise of 3% in its 2017-2020 plan but output would rise by 5% in 2017, despite a contraction in investments. The plan also envisages fresh disposals worth 5-7 billion euros, the company said. ENI's losses fell to 1.4 billion euros in 2016. In the last quarter of last year it posted a 340-million-euro profit. photo: CEO Claudio Descalzi