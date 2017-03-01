Soccer: Rome to honour Ranieri (2)

Rome, March 1 - Rome city council is to honour former Leicester City boss and Rome native Claudio Ranieri for leading the 5,000-to-1 outsiders to the Premier League title in one of sport's ultimate underdogs' fairytales, sports chief Daniele Frongia said Wednesday. Speaking on behalf of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, Frongia said Ranieri, "a Roman born and bred between San Saba and Testaccio", had "rewritten the history of a club that thrilled and made proud English fans, Italian fans, Roman fans and fans around the world". With City struggling just above the drop zone this year, Ranieri was recently sacked by Leicester's Thai owners in a move that caused dismay across the soccer world.