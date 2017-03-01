Rome

Labor ministry finds irregularities in 63% firms (2)

191,000 checked for compliance

Rome, March 1 - Inspectors from the Italian labor ministry, the social security institute INPS and the workers' compensation authority INAIL last year found irregularities in 63% of the over 191,000 firms checked for compliance. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Labor Minister Giuliano Poletti in a press conference. He noted that some 186,027 irregular workers had been found, of whom 62,106 were paid entirely under the table. Over 1.1 billion in unpaid taxes were discovered. The government has launched a crackdown to make sure that companies are respecting the rules.

