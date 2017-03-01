Vouchers for families not firms - Poletti (2)

Rome, March 1 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti said Wednesday Italy's widely abused system of vouchers for occasional work had to be "changes so as to drastically limit their use". "I think they should be used by families for small works and not by firms, which have labour contracts," he said. The government is looking to change the voucher system to hopefully avert a union-sponsored referendum on scrapping them. Vouchers are being widely abused to pay for long-term and sometimes steady jobs instead of the occasional work they were meant to pay for.