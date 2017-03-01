Germany to ensure 'rights of Italian victim's parents'

Berlin

Merkel's spokesperson responds to complaint

Berlin, March 1 - The German government said Wednesday that it would do "what it could" to help the parents of an Italian victim who died in a December terror attack on a Berlin Christmas market that left 12 people dead and 56 others injured. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert made the statement in a press conference in the German capital in response to a question about the difficulties that Fabrizia Di Lorenzo's parents were facing to receive compensation for their loss. Seibert said that a wide range of options were available.

