Pedophilia victim quits Vatican commission (2)

Vatican City, March 1 - Marie Collins, an Irish woman who was a victim of repeated sexual abuse by a priest when she was a girl, has quit an international commission on protecting children that was set up by Pope Francis. The resignation was announced by the pontifical commission headed by Cardinal Sean O'Malley. Collins had been part of the body since its inception in 2014. "In discussing with the Cardinal, and in her resignation letter to the Holy Father, Mrs. Collins cited her frustration at the lack of cooperation with the Commission by other offices in the Roman Curia," read a statement. The commission is an important part of the Catholic Church's drive to stamp out sexual abuse of minors by members of the clergy after a series of scandals in many parts of the world. After Collins' resignation, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors has 16 members, none of whom are abuse survivors. The statement said Collins accepted an invitation to continue to work with the Commission in an educational role and that the pope had accepted her resignation "with deep appreciation for her work on behalf of the victims/survivors of clergy abuse". "On behalf of the Members of the Commission I have expressed to Marie Collins our most sincere thanks for the extraordinary contributions she has made as a founding member of the Commission," said O'Malley. "We will certainly listen carefully to all that Marie wishes to share with us about her concerns and we will greatly miss her important contributions as a member of the Commission. "I am deeply grateful for Marie's willingness to continue to work with us in the education of church leaders, including the upcoming programs for new bishops and for the dicasteries of the Holy See. "Our prayers will remain with Marie and with all victims and survivors of sexual abuse".