EU-Italy dialogue outcome can be positive - Moscovici (2)

Rome, March 1 - The dialogue between Italy and the EU over a further budget adjustment of 0.2% of GDP cane have a "positive outcome," Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday, saying that Italy was heading in the right direction "on the basis of new forecasts and measures". He said there would be no rush to judgement on Italian moves but Rome should show "responsibility" over the accounts. Italy should continue to implement reforms for growth and the results would be seen over time, he said. Italy is putting together a package of measures to achieve the extra 0.2% budget cut and avert an EU infringement procedure. photo: Moscovici (L) with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan