Rome

Orlando says 'imagined' PD membership risk

Justice minister fears similar problems elsewhere

Rome, March 1 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, one of the candidates to be the next leader of the ruling Democratic Party (PD), said he was not surprised Wednesday after anomalies over membership applications in Naples emerged ahead of a congress. "I had highlighted the risk that a precarious organizational situation could produce this sort of effects and they are being produced," he said. "I fear this risk could materialise elsewhere too. I welcome the fact that action was taken quickly and I hope things continue in this way. I thrust those today called on to manage this delicate phase".

