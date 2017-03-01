Padoan says growth still slow, more reforms needed (2)

Rome, March 1 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday that he was not making do after ISTAT reported the Italian economy grew 0.9% last year, while the deficit came down but the public debt increased. "Growth still too slow, like before the crisis," Padoan said via Twitter. "In order create employment and prosperity, we have to free energies by carrying out reforms. "Returning to growth and fixing the accounts: it is not easy but ISTAT confirms that we are obtaining both results". Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.9% in 2016 compared to the previous year, ISTAT said, confirming the estimate the national statistics agency gave last month. The growth rate is a slight increase on the 0.8% registered in 2015, after the agency revised its figure for the latter from 0.7%. The 0.9% growth rate is also higher than the 0.8% given in the government's budget-planning document last autumn. The GDP rise registered in volume terms last year took it just above the level registered in 2000, the agency said. Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio for 2016 was 2.4%, down from 2.7% in 2015, ISTAT said. That figure is in line with the estimate in the budget-planning document. The tax-to-GDP ratio dropped to 42.9% in 2016, down 0.4 of a percentage point from 43.3% in 2015. But the debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 132.6% in 2016, up from 132% in 2015, ISTAT said.