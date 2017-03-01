Padoan says growth still slow, more reforms needed

Rome, March 1 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday that he was not making do after ISTAT reported the Italian economy grew 0.9% last year, while the deficit came down but the public debt increased. "Growth still too slow, like before the crisis," Padoan said via Twitter. "In order create employment and prosperity, we have to free energies by carrying out reforms. "Returning to growth and fixing the accounts: it is not easy but ISTAT confirms that we are obtaining both results".