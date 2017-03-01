Rome

Padoan says growth still slow, more reforms needed

Minister admits not easy to combine growth, fix finances

Padoan says growth still slow, more reforms needed

Rome, March 1 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday that he was not making do after ISTAT reported the Italian economy grew 0.9% last year, while the deficit came down but the public debt increased. "Growth still too slow, like before the crisis," Padoan said via Twitter. "In order create employment and prosperity, we have to free energies by carrying out reforms. "Returning to growth and fixing the accounts: it is not easy but ISTAT confirms that we are obtaining both results".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferrari contro una Focus Grave un bambino di 11 anni

Ferrari contro una Focus: grave un bambino di 11 anni

di Benigno Lepera

Trovato cadavere commercialista, confessa l'amico

Trovato cadavere commercialista, confessa l'amico

Maresciallo dei carabinieri suicida, ferito il compagno

Maresciallo dei carabinieri suicida, ferito il compagno

VIDEO: Occidentali's Mamma, la parodia nuovo tormentone

VIDEO: Occidentali's Mamma, la parodia nuovo tormentone

Il testamento di Dj Fabo

Il testamento di Dj Fabo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33