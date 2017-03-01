Pedophilia victim quits Vatican commission

Vatican City
01/03/2017
Vatican City, March 1 - Marie Collins, an Irish woman who was a victim of repeated sexual abuse by a priest when she was a girl, has quit an international commission on protecting children that was set up by Pope Francis. The resignation was announced by the pontifical commission itself. Collins, who had been part of the body since 2014, "cited her frustration at the lack of cooperation with the Commission by other offices in the Roman Curia" a statement said.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online