Vatican City

Pedophilia victim quits Vatican commission

Collins complains of 'lack of cooperation' from Curia

Pedophilia victim quits Vatican commission

Vatican City, March 1 - Marie Collins, an Irish woman who was a victim of repeated sexual abuse by a priest when she was a girl, has quit an international commission on protecting children that was set up by Pope Francis. The resignation was announced by the pontifical commission itself. Collins, who had been part of the body since 2014, "cited her frustration at the lack of cooperation with the Commission by other offices in the Roman Curia" a statement said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ferrari contro una Focus Grave un bambino di 11 anni

Ferrari contro una Focus: grave un bambino di 11 anni

di Benigno Lepera

Trovato cadavere commercialista, confessa l'amico

Trovato cadavere commercialista, confessa l'amico

Maresciallo dei carabinieri suicida, ferito il compagno

Maresciallo dei carabinieri suicida, ferito il compagno

VIDEO: Occidentali's Mamma, la parodia nuovo tormentone

VIDEO: Occidentali's Mamma, la parodia nuovo tormentone

Il testamento di Dj Fabo

Il testamento di Dj Fabo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33