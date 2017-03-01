PD says taking action on membership anomalies

Rome, march 1 - Democratic Party (PD) President Matteo Orfini said Wednesday that the centre-left group was taking action over reports of irregularities in the registration of new members, ahead of an upcoming party congress. "Yesterday evening the deadline for PD membership closed," Orfini said on his Facebook page. "Unfortunately, cases of not very transparent management have been reported - fortunately they are isolated". A party official has decided that new applications from the Miano PD section in Naples will not be approved, sources said.