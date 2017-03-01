Alfredo Romeo arrested over CONSIP probe (2)

Rome
01/03/2017
Rome, March 1 - Campania-based businessman Alfredo Romeo was arrested and taken to jail on Wednesday over alleged corruption linked to civil service procurement agency CONSIP, sources said. Investigators also seized assets worth around 100,000 euros from Romeo, money that allegedly stems from the corruption of a CONSIP official, sources said. Carabinieri and finance police also conducted a series searches related to Italo Bocchino, a former lawmaker for the now-defunct centre-right People of Freedom Party (PdL). Ex-premier Matteo Renzi's father Tiziano and Sports Minister Luca Lotti are also under investigation in the probe.
