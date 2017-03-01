Rome

ISTAT confirms Italy's growth was 0.9% in 2016

Slight increase on 0.8% GDP rise in 2016

Rome, March 1 - Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.9% in 2016 compared to the previous year, ISTAT said on Wednesday, confirming the estimate the national statistics agency gave last month. The growth rate is a slight increase on the 0.8% registered in 2015, after the agency revised its figure for the latter from 0.7%. The 0.9% growth rate is also higher than the 0.8% given in the government's budget-planning document.

