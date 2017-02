Soccer: Milan purchase by Chinese to be closed Mar 3 (2)

Milan, February 28 - A deal in which Chinese consortium Sino-Europe Sports (SES) is buying AC Milan from Silvio Berlusconi will be closed on schedule on March 3, sources said Tuesday. However, there could still be a last-minute postponement as SES struggles to scrape together the last part of the agreed sum, sources said later. A 520-million-euro price tag was agreed August 5 for the seven-time European champions, owned by media mogul and three-time premier Berlusconi for 30 years.