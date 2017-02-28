Armani wraps up Milan fashion week with boldness

Milan, February 28 - Italian designer Giorgio Armani has wrapped up six days of fashion shows in Milan on a bold note with his fall-winter 2018 women's lineup. Orange, red, purple, green, electric blue, petrol and turquoise injected stamina and irreverence into a collection that stayed true to the Armani style. Sculptural tops played the lead role with pleated and asymmetrical jackets and statement shawls. Soft pants merged into skirts or frontal flaps. Skirts were paneled. Streamlined jackets, furs and cardigans completed the looks with timeless elegance. Overall, a number of designers debuting collections during Milan fashion week on February 22-27 made a bold statement - with an eye on the international political scenario. Missoni showcased its version of the so-called 'pussy hats' worn by women at protest marches held in Washington and other cities worldwide on January 21, the day after Donald Trump's inauguration. Paula Cademartori and Cividini debuted white bandanas with the slogan #tiedtogether while Versace emblazoned on creations for next winter words like courage, equality, solidarity and unity. Silhouettes also oozed boldness with strong shoulders that evoked the 1980s yet gave a more feminine aesthetic to power dressing. Shoulders were big but rounded rather than square, with a soft, enveloping silhouette for jackets and coats. The woman-meets-man sartorial storyline successfully mixed masculine with unconditionally feminine notes. When fabrics payed homage to menswear, silhouettes were feminine. Femininity also reigned in the patterns, palettes and accessories. There were plenty of flowers, embroideries and fringes across collections. Playful details, sky-high heels and bold colors were designed to brighten up next winter with many palettes inspired by summer hues. The power-to-the-women theme of daywear turned into timeless elegance for eveningwear with statement gowns evoking the 1940s. Catwalk hits also included high-waisted pants and straight skirts grazing the knee. The final leg of the fashion month that began in New York and caravaned through London and Milan is kicking off in Paris on Tuesday through March 8.