MDP group formed in House with 37 MPs (2)

Rome, February 28 - A new centre-left group, the Democratic and Progressive Movement (MDP), was formed in the Lower House on Tuesday. The group was initially reported to be made up of 37 MPs who are former members of the Democratic Party (PD), after breaking away from the ruling group last week, and former members of the Left Ecology and Freedom (SEL) party - but at the last minute an ex-SEL MP was said to have changed her mind, leaving the new caucus with 36 members. MDP leader Roberto Speranza nominated another former PD man, Francesco Laforgia, to be the House whip and he was elected unanimously.