4 convicted for Naples prosecutor bomb plot (2)

Bari, February 28 - A judge on Tuesday convicted four people for planning a Camorra Neapolitan mafia bomb attack on Naples chief prosecutor Giovanni Colangelo. The four, including noted arms trafficker Amilcare Monti Condesnitt, were sentenced to terms ranging from five years and four months to four years and eight months for possessing half a tonne of TNT. Colangelo recently said "I'll continue my work" despite death threats from the Casalesi clan of the Camorra - the clan that has forced writer Roberto Saviano into a police protection programme.