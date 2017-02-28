Vatican City

Vatican says 'close to pain' in DJ Fabo case (2)

Painful defeat for society says Bagnasco

Vatican says 'close to pain' in DJ Fabo case (2)

Vatican City, February 28 - The case of DJ Fabo, a blind tetraplegic who committed assisted suicide in a Swiss clinic, is a "defeat for society," the head of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, told ANSA Tuesday. "This very sad affair must prompt us to reflect. I look with great apprehension and closeness on those who say 'I can't go on', I understand it," he said. "A society that isn't able to be close, to help and communicate that the other is important, to make him feel useful, is offensive". The head of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, called Fabo's death a "serious and painful defeat for society".

