Ex-agent extradited over CIA snatch (4)

Sabrina De Sousa convicted in Milan over Hassan Nasr case

Rome, February 28 - Sabrina De Sousa, an ex-CIA agent convicted of involvement in the abduction of Muslim cleric Hassan Mustafa Omar Nasr in Milan in 2003, was extradited from Portugal to Italy Tuesday and will arrive in Italy Wednesday, sources said. De Sousa's lawyer said he would ask for a full pardon for his client. De Sousa, a 61-year-old who left the CIA in 2009, is set to serve a four-year term after three years were lopped off a European warrant because of a partial pardon. She was arrested at Lisbon airport in October 2015 on an international arrest warrant and has lost several appeals against extradition. De Sousa was among 23 Americans convicted in absentia in Italy in the case of the rendition of the Egyptian cleric, an Islamist suspected of recruiting jihadi fighters. De Sousa looks set to be the first to actually go to jail over the case - the other 22 have not returned to Italy and three have been given presidential pardons. The Nasr case was the world's first judicial examination of the controversial practice of extraordinary rendition in the so-called war on terror.

