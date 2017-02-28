40.8 mn taxpayers, average income 20,700 (3)

Rome, February 28 - Italy had 40.8 million taxpayers in 2015 with an average income of 20,700 euros, a shade up on 2014, the economy ministry said Tuesday. Some 45% of taxpayers declare less than 15,000 euros, it said. Some 12. 2 million of them didn't pay personal income tax IRPEF, since they were either in the no-tax area or else got an 80-euro tax rebate. Some 11.9 million got the 80-euro 'bonus' and 960,000 paid it back. The government has said it may cut IRPEF in the next budget, after cutting other taxes and handing out the 80-euro bonus in recent years.