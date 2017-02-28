Occhionero non-release explained (3)

Rome
28/02/2017
Rome, February 28 - A detention review court on Tueday issued its explanation for its refusal to allow the pre-trial release of a brother and sister accused of cyber snooping on politicians and VIPs. It said "the type of systems infected" by Giulio and Francesca Maria Occhionero "prompts us to consider significant the danger for State security". The custody review court said February 2 siblings Giulio and Francesca Occhionero, currently in prison accused of cyberspying on politicians and other officials, must remain in custody, rejecting their defence team's request for their release. The court cited the risks of evidence tampering and repeat offending. Police said nuclear engineer Giulio Occhionero and his sister Francesca Maria, who were arrested last month, were part of a cyber-espionage ring that for years collected sensitive data on politicians, public institutions and administrations, including ex-premiers Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. Giulio Occhionero's attorney Stefano Parretta said his client denies the allegations and Francesca's attorney Roberto Bottacchiari said his client doesn't even know how to use a PC.
