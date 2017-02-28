Roma stadium links assured - Raggi (3)

Rome, February 28 - Links to Roma's planned new stadium will be assured "by suitable infrastructure," Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Tuesday, adding that "those who attack us forget that we cut three skyscrapers and thousands of cubic metres" from the project. A radically revised and scaled-down version of the original project was approved last week by Rome city council after meeting Roma officials and constructor Luca Parnasi, but the new project has been criticised for allegedly failing to provide adequate links to the facility. Raggi announced Friday that she had reached a deal with the club to authorise the significantly smaller version of the project, featuring around half the initial one million cubic metres envisioned on the origin plan and the scrapping of the three skyscrapers. The new project, still located in Rome's southern Tor di Valle district, will feature more green areas and will wipe out a threat of flooding in a neighbouring area.