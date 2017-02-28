February inflation 1.5%, highest in four years - ISTAT (2)

Rome

Rise driven by food, energy, transport

Rome, February 28 - Italy's annual inflation rate climbed to 1.5% this month, the highest level since March 2013 when it was 1.6%, according to a preliminary estimate released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The annual inflation rate was 1% in January and 0.5% in December. The consumer price index was 0.3% up in month-on-month terms. The national statistics agency said the rise was driven by unprocessed foods, up 8.8% on the same time last year, energy (up 12.1%) and transport services (up 2.4%). The prices in Italy's 'trolley' of most frequently bought goods rose 3.1% in February compared to the same month in 2016, the highest level in eight years, according to preliminary data released by ISTAT Tuesday. The trolley for items such as food, personal and household items was up 1.1% in February compared to the previous month. The last time the annual trolley rate was higher was in February 2009, when it reached 3.3%

