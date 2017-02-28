Rome

First OK for banking commission of inquiry (2)

Senate finance committee approves probe

First OK for banking commission of inquiry (2)

Rome, February 28 - The Italian parliament gave its first OK Tuesday to setting up a commission of inquiry into the banking system. The Senate finance committee handed a mandate to the rapporteur, Mauro Maria Marino of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), to report to the Senate, where the measure has already been put on the agenda. The opposition 5-Star Movement abstained because of the one-year duration for the commission and the failure to introduce incompatibility for MPs who have had links to banks. The Italian banking system has been through a string of woes including rescues that left bond-holders with worthless paper. One bondholder killed himself. The system is also weighed down by non-performing loans and the bank with the highest ratio of these, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is set for an expensive precautionary recapitalisation.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scossa di terremoto dell'area dello Stretto

Scossa di magnitudo 4 nell'arcipelago eoliano

Rom ucciso a Germaneto,

Rom ucciso fra Germaneto e Caraffa

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Stuntman messinese "parcheggia" su un'auto

Malore alla guida,
investe tre auto

di Salvatore De Maria

Malore mentre guida, investe tre auto

Malore mentre guida,
investe tre auto

di Salvatore De Maria

VIDEO: Occidentali's Mamma, la parodia nuovo tormentone

VIDEO: Occidentali's Mamma, la parodia nuovo tormentone

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33