2 more awaiting death in Switzerland - Cappato (2)

Milan, February 28 - Radical Party right-to-die activist Marco Cappato said Tuesday his group was set to help two more Italians to commit assisted suicide in Switzerland after the death Monday of a 40-year-old blind and tetraplegic former DJ, Dj Fabo. "We will continue until we are stopped and the State assumes its responsibilities," said Cappato after confessing his part in Fabo's suicide to Carabinieri. "I told the Carabinieri that we're helping other people, two people in particular already have an appointment in Switzerland and we will help them, one materially, the other economically," said Cappato, a member of the Luca Coscioni Association, which campaigns for euthanasia and assisted suicide.