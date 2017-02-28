Italy to grow less than 1% in 2017, 2018 - S&P (2)

Milan
28/02/2017
Milan, February 28 - Standard & Poor's said Tuesday the Italian economy would grow less than 1% in 2017 and 2018. It said "the banking sector and political uncertainty may have negative consequences for the growth of credit and could therefore hamper the recovery of the economy and investments". The government has said GDP growth will be 1% this year, a figure criticised as optimistic in some quarters.
