MDP will sit to left of PD - Speranza

Rome, February 28 - The new Democratic and Progressive Movement (MDP) will sit to the left of the party it split from, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), MDP leader Roberto Speranza said Tuesday, stressing that the MDP would be "responsible" towards PD Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government. Speranza also said the MDP looked "with interest" at the nascent leftwing group that former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia is setting up. The MDP has 37 Lower House MPs and 14 Senators - a total of 51 lawmakers.