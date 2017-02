9 Casalesi arrests, clan member 'wanted to kill prosecutor'

Caserta, February 28 - Police on Tuesday arrested nine people in the Bidognetti family of the powerful Casalesi clan of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia. One of those arrested, 34-year-old Nicola Russo, showed the "clear intention" of killing anti-mafia prosecutor Cesare Sirignano, police said. The police operation took place near Caserta northeast of Naples. The Casalesis are the clan whose death threats have forced anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano into police protection.