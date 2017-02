State shd assume responsibilities says Cappato (2)

Milan, February 28 - Italian right-to-die activist Marco Cappato said Tuesday "my aim is to get the State to assume its responsibilities" as he arrived at a Carabinieri barracks to report himself for helping disk jockey DJ Fabo undergo assisted suicide in a Swiss clinic Monday. The Radical Party member, who risks up to 12 years in jail, said "I'll go in and tell the events as they happened". The case of 40-year-old DJ Fabo, who was left blind and tetraplegic after a 2014 car crash, has split opinion in Catholic Italy where euthanasia and assisted suicide are against the law and a bill on end-of-life issues has been bogged down in parliament.